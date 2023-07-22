Leonardo Bonucci’s future at Juventus is uncertain, as the club has made it clear that they want to rebuild their squad without him.

Due to persistent injuries, the defender had limited playing time last season, and the sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, is reluctant to continue investing in a player who may not be able to contribute consistently.

Despite the situation, Bonucci is keen on staying with Juventus and being reinstated to the first team. He has rejected offers from Turkish clubs and is waiting for opportunities from Serie A clubs to secure his place in Italy states Tuttomercatoweb.

Although Bonucci has also received offers from Saudi Arabia, where he could potentially earn a significant amount of money, he has no interest in leaving Italy. As a result, he is patiently waiting for offers from other Serie A teams.

However, the lack of interest from Italian clubs poses a challenge for both Bonucci and Juventus. With limited offers from Serie A, there is a possibility that he might remain at the Allianz Stadium despite the club’s initial plan to rebuild without him.

The situation is complicated, and both Bonucci and Juventus will need to carefully consider their options to reach a resolution regarding the defender’s future with the club.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci is a player that needs to leave now as he is no longer at the required level to play often for us.

It makes no sense to pay him a huge salary when he would hardly play for the club.