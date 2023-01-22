Bonucci’s move back to Juventus from AC Milan to be investigated

Juventus has just been docked 15 points for their use of capital gains to their advantage and they could be handed even more punishment.

Several of the Bianconeri transfer business in the last few seasons have been scrutinised. However, not all were looked into.

A report on Calciomercato reveals investigators have not touched on the deal that brought Leonardo Bonucci back to Turin in 2018, with Mattia Caldara going the other way.

The deal is now considered suspicious and could be investigated further and Juve might be punished afresh.

This puts Juve in a tough position as they plan to appeal the 15-point deduction.

Juve FC Says

These punishments will not stand if the club proves it has done nothing wrong in court, just as they claim.

It is sad that we have been docked that many points and it is ridiculous that authorities will still consider handing us even more punishment for another transfer deal.

However, as long as the club’s leadership insists they have acted rightly, we expect them to win the appeal and get the deduction reversed.

This hasn’t been an easy campaign for us on and off the pitch and the last thing the Bianconeri need is yet another punishment when this one hasn’t been overturned yet.