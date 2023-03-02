Bonucci’s vote for FIFA The Best award revealed

Leonardo Bonucci and Roberto Mancini voted for FIFA the best award that Lionel Messi has just won and their votes have been revealed.

After winning the World Cup with Argentina, there was little doubt that Messi would be crowned the winner and it happened.

National team coaches and captains voted for their favourite player in 2022 and Messi came out tops, but who did Bonucci vote for?

A report on Football Italia reveals the Juventus defender voted for Messi as his first choice before Karim Benzema and Luka Modric as his second and third choices.

Juve FC Says

Having won the Champions League, Benzema would feel he should have won the award, but Messi deserved it for his impressive performance and achievement with his national team last year.

Bonucci also picked Modric, who has been one of the best players in the world in the last few years and continues to deliver some terrific performances when on the pitch.

Frustratingly, no Serie A player came close to winning the award, which is sad and shows how far behind the Italian top flight is.

Hopefully, that will change for the 2023 edition of the award and perhaps a Juve man would get close.