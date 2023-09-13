Martina Maccari, the wife of Leonardo Bonucci, has penned a heartfelt open letter expressing her emotions following her husband’s departure from Juventus this summer.

Bonucci faced challenges in terms of playing time during the previous season, and his situation led to Max Allegri advising him to consider retirement. However, the determined centre-back chose to honour the final year of his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

When Cristiano Giuntoli assumed his role at Juventus, the club informed Bonucci, a Euro 2020 winner, that he was not part of their future plans at the Allianz Stadium. This led to him being excluded from the club’s tour of the United States, ultimately resulting in his departure to Union Berlin.

Having dedicated a decade of his career to Juventus, Bonucci felt that his exit was not in line with his expectations. In response to these feelings, his wife has now penned an open letter to express their sentiments and reflect on their journey with the club.

She wrote, as quoted by Football Italia:

“So what do we have left? Not even a squalid last hug. I had to come see you on a rainy Turinese morning because looking at you makes me feel you may hear me for a moment.

“We’ve been friends for 13 long years and you know that. One was bigger and the other one smaller. One was loved by everyone, the other had to struggle to find her space.

“Friends drawn by passion, even to antagonism. Friends who do not choose each other but whom life approaches for some strange reason. You and I have shared a passion for the same man, and you (now I can confess it) have always won.

“You were the first thought, the priority, and I was the one for the time left. You were always there even when I couldn’t see you. One of those friends that always make you feel in the shadow but protected at the same time. I knew I came second, but the first one was unreachable. A friend who would always inspire you even when things didn’t work, surprising you all the time.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci’s time at Juve could have ended better, but the defender did not have to make trouble after being asked to leave.

We needed to change things at the Allianz Stadium and he should have admitted that his performances were no longer at a good level.