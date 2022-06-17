Bonus payments keeping Inter Milan and Dybala apart

By now we all expect Paulo Dybala to join Inter Milan when his contract at Juventus expires this month.

The attacker leaves the Allianz Stadium after seven years, and fans were unhappy with the club for letting him leave.

They have turned their anger towards the former Palermo man now that he has decided to join their fiercest rivals, Inter.

However, that will not stop him from making the move, and Tuttomercatoweb claims most of the contract details have been agreed upon already.

However, both parties have still not found an agreement regarding bonus payments and talks will continue in that regard for now.

Juve FC Says

Dybala served us well with his talents, and we have ended the relationship with him at the right time when you consider his recent injury history.

The attacker remains a fine player, and he will likely thrive at Inter, but we have Dusan Vlahovic now, and his combination with Federico Chiesa and a new attacker will make us almost unbeatable.

Our focus for now should be on getting the best of the players on our shopping list so that we will also be prepared to win trophies in the 2022/2023 season.