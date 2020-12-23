scudetto
Bookies hand Juventus their highest odds to win Serie A in five years

December 23, 2020 - 2:05 pm

Juventus capitulation against Fiorentina has seen them fall further down the league table.

They remain one of the teams to beat in the race for the Scudetto. However, with their 3-0 win over Napoli being overturned as well, they now have an uphill task in their bid to win a tenth consecutive league title.

The Bianconeri has made it a habit to run away with the league title every year for some time now.

But this season’s start has been tough and even the bookies don’t think that they can get another title easily.

Calciomercato reports that the bookies have watched as they have dropped six points in one evening, and they have increased the odds of them winning the Scudetto.

Their odds moved up from 2.65 on Monday to 4.00, and Inter Milan have been made the new favourites with odds of 2.30.

This is the highest odds that Juventus has been since 2015 when Max Allegri’s Juventus team was struggling in the league.

They had found themselves middle of the league table and nine points adrift of the top, their odds were between 4.00 to 5.00 at the time.

But they turned their season around and won the title yet again.

Hopefully, this Juve team can also turn their season around.

