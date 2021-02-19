Bookies improve Juventus odds of signing PSG ace

Mauro Icardi might be heading back to Italy and Juventus is a club that could land the former Inter Milan striker.

The Argentinean made a name for himself while playing for Inter and was one of the top scorers in the Italian top flight.

After falling out with the club’s fans, he was sold to PSG where he has continued his goal-scoring exploits.

He has, however, been linked with a return to Serie A and Juventus is one team that has a strong interest in his signature.

The summer offers the Bianconeri the chance of landing him and Italian bookmakers seem to think it will happen.

It won’t be a cheap operation for Juve to pull off, but the odds of him joining them, as reported by Calciomercato, has dropped from 5.00 to 3.50.

Juventus looked for an alternative striker in the last transfer window but they failed to land one.

Their summer plans might include finally getting one, but the report adds that Milan is also looking to bring him back.

Juve is, however, the favourite because Milan’s odds remain at 6.00.

Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the main goalscorers in Juve, adding Icardi will make their attack even more potent.