locatelli
Club News

Boost for Allegri as a number of key players recover from injury

September 28, 2022 - 10:30 am

Max Allegri has received some positive news in his bid to get his Juventus team back to winning ways soon.

The Bianconeri gaffer is now under pressure to win matches at the Allianz Stadium and the next few games could determine his future.

Apart from the poor form of some of his players, his team has missed key men because of injuries this season.

The two weeks international break afforded some of them the chance to get fit again.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Allegri will welcome Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli back to the team this week.

These players are now fit enough to play for the team and they would contribute when it faces Bologna at the weekend.

Juve FC Says

Injuries have been a major problem for Juventus this season and it is great that some players are returning to the group.

Allegri has often referenced the fact he doesn’t have all his key players fit as one reason his team cannot buy a win.

Hopefully, as these players return, the wins would also start coming through.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Arthur

Juventus could reduce their asking price in attempt to sell midfielder

September 28, 2022
Sandro

Juventus will not renew defender’s contract even for a lower salary

September 28, 2022
moggi

Moggi reveals how he would have reacted to the Salernitana game

September 28, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.