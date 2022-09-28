Boost for Allegri as a number of key players recover from injury

Max Allegri has received some positive news in his bid to get his Juventus team back to winning ways soon.

The Bianconeri gaffer is now under pressure to win matches at the Allianz Stadium and the next few games could determine his future.

Apart from the poor form of some of his players, his team has missed key men because of injuries this season.

The two weeks international break afforded some of them the chance to get fit again.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Allegri will welcome Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli back to the team this week.

These players are now fit enough to play for the team and they would contribute when it faces Bologna at the weekend.

Juve FC Says

Injuries have been a major problem for Juventus this season and it is great that some players are returning to the group.

Allegri has often referenced the fact he doesn’t have all his key players fit as one reason his team cannot buy a win.

Hopefully, as these players return, the wins would also start coming through.