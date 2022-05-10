Boost for Allegri as four Juventus players return ahead of Cup final

While the team is in the midst of the final preparations ahead of the Coppa Italia final, Juventus boss Max Allegri received some positive news, with four of his players returning to training on Tuesday.

The Bianconeri will take on Inter at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, and the manager will be able to rely on the services of some important names who are making their timely returns.

According to ilBianconero, Manuel Locatelli took part in Tuesday’s training session while donning a knee bandage.

The midfielder has been out of action since the last Derby D’Italia which took place on April 4. It remains to be seen if he’ll be deemed fit enough for a cameo.

Moreover, Luca Pellegrini has made a speedy recovery after sustaining a slight knock last week. The source believes that the left-back is in contention with Alex Sandro for a starting role.

After being granted several days of rest, Danilo rejoined the group and appears to be ready to start against the Nerazzurri. The same can be said regarding Matthijs de Ligt who remained on the bench during the Bianconeri’s trip to Genoa last Friday.

The Dutchman has been a stalwart at the back since the start of the campaign, and his return to full fitness is significant for the Old Lady’s chances in the grand finale.