Juventus are set to welcome back Federico Chiesa and Andrea Cambiaso to fold ahead Thursday’s Coppa Italia fixture.

The Bianconeri booked their spot in the quarter-finals after demolishing Salernitana by six goals to one last Thursday.

They will now host Frosinone at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Between the two cup ties, Max Allegri’s men negotiated an away Serie A fixture against Salernitana which turned out to be a significantly more difficult affair than the previous one, partially due to the absentees.

The manager had to do without several key players in the squad.

But luckily, Cambiaso and Chiesa should make their return for the encounter against Frosinone, reports Tuttosport via JuventusNews24.

As the Turin-based newspaper tells it, the versatile wingback has recovered from flu. Therefore, he should be available for selection come midweek.

Moreover, Chiesa’s knee sprain has turned out to be less serious than initially feared. Therefore, the Euro 2020 winner could make his return in midweek.

Moreover, Allegri will be able to count on his tried and trusted Manuel Locatelli in the Regista role once more.

The former Sassuolo man served a one-match ban in midweek, which saw Hans Nicolussi Caviglia cover for him in the deep-lying playmaker position.

While the Juventus youth product didn’t disgrace himself by any means, he remains a less reliable option compared to Locatelli, especially on the defensive phase.

For their part, Frosinone will host a contingent of young Juventus loanees in the form of Matias Soulé, Kaio Jorge and Enzo Barrenechea who will be looking to impress in front of the Allianz Stadium crowd.