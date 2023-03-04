Boost for Juventus ahead of crucial game against Roma

AS Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini could miss their game against Juventus this Sunday as he battles the flu.

Juve is looking to keep up their fine run of form, while Roma knows they must begin to win consistently to end this term well.

The game is a must-win for both clubs and Roma would want all their best players available to execute their game plan.

However, Football Italia reveals that Pellegrini is suffering from flu, which could stop him from being involved in the game tomorrow, handing a significant blow to Jose Mourinho’s side.

Juve FC Says

Beating Roma is a must for us as we bid to end this term as high as possible, whether the 15 points we lost are restored or not.

The Giallorossi is one of the clubs hoping to take our place inside the top four, so we should expect them to give us a run for our money.

It is tempting to think their team would be weakened now that Pellegrini might miss the game, but that would be a misjudgement because football is a team sport.

His absence could even motivate their boys to prove a point, so we must prepare to face the strongest Roma side possible.