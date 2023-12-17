Juventus has received a boost in their pursuit of Kalvin Phillips as they aim to finalise the deal next month. Recent reports had suggested that the midfielder was hesitant about a move to Juve, expressing a preference to remain in the Premier League. Several English clubs, including Liverpool and Newcastle United, have been linked with an interest in signing him.

Despite the competition, Juventus emerges as the frontrunner in pursuing Phillips, exploring the possibility of a loan move until the end of the season. Juventus views Phillips as a player capable of filling the void left by Paul Pogba, but they must first convince him before approaching Manchester City.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, significant progress has been made in convincing Phillips to consider a move to Turin. The Englishman is now open to the idea of joining Juventus, clearing the path for discussions with Manchester City.

Juve FC Says

Phillips has not played much football and would need a lot of time to settle down in Turin, which makes this move tricky.

We need a player who has been playing and will come to the club with momentum.