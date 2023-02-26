Boost for Juventus as a key Freiburg man suffers an injury

Juventus has been handed a boost ahead of their Europa League match against Freiburg.

The Bianconeri will face the German side on the second Thursday of next month as they bid for European glory after overcoming Nantes.

The Germans would now be worried ahead of the game after their key man Ritsu Doan was injured in their recent game against Bayer Leverkusen, according to Tuttojuve.

He left the pitch in the 25th minute with what seems to be a serious injury and they will now hope he is fit enough to play in the game against the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Freiburg most likely did not rely on one man to reach this stage of the competition, so we would be making a big mistake to think the Germans would be weakened by losing just a player.

We have other commitments before that game, but we must be prepared to face a strong team when we meet them.

Even if more of their players get injured before the game, we cannot underestimate them based on a few absentees alone because that will absolutely be dangerous.

However, the game against Torino should be our focus for now.