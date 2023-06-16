Boost for Juventus as AC Milan pulls out of the race for midfielder

Juventus has received a boost in their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio, as AC Milan has withdrawn from the race to secure his services.

The highly sought-after midfielder is currently one of the most coveted players on the continent, and Juventus has expressed a strong interest in adding him to their squad.

Milinkovic-Savic’s contract with Lazio is set to expire next season, and it was widely expected that he would leave the club for a larger team like Juventus. However, his contributions helped Lazio secure qualification for the Champions League last season, providing them with a chance to retain him.

Since Juventus failed to finish in the top four, Lazio had a real opportunity to retain the midfielder and AC Milan was also seen as a strong contender in the race to sign him.

However, according to a report from Tuttojuve, AC Milan’s pursuit of Milinkovic-Savic was led by Paolo Maldini, and with his departure from the club, they are no longer interested in acquiring the midfielder’s services. This development strengthens Juventus’ position in their pursuit of the talented player.

Juve FC Says

SMS is a fine midfielder and we will be a much better place if we add a player of his quality to our squad.

Finishing outside the top four makes it tricky for him to choose to join us, but we remain a big club and he might still make the move.