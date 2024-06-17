Juventus has reignited their interest in Joshua Zirkzee, and they may sign the Dutchman this summer.

Zirkzee impressed during his time at Bologna last season, helping them qualify for the Champions League, and they want to retain him. However, several other clubs are also keen on signing the Dutchman, increasing the likelihood of his departure from Bologna.

AC Milan had been considered favourites to sign him for several weeks as they aim to rebuild their squad, and Zirkzee had shown openness to the move. Reports had indicated that Milan was prepared to trigger his 40 million euro release clause, with the main obstacle being agent fees.

However, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Milan has now slowed down their pursuit of Zirkzee. The club is shifting focus to another player after appointing a new manager as their head coach.

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee is a fine striker, and he could thrive in our team under Thiago Motta.

Motta knows him well and used him perfectly when they both worked at Bologna, but we have too many attackers and should probably sell some of them first before adding a new man to our squad.