Boost for Juventus as Allegri expects Pogba and Vlahovic back next week

Juventus has been handed a boost on the fitness front as Paul Pogba and Dusan Vlahovic could play at least one game each for the club before January ends.

Pogba has not kicked a competitive ball for Juve since he re-joined the club, while Vlahovic has been out of action since before the World Cup.

Both players have returned to training recently, but the match against Atalanta this weekend has come too soon for them to participate.

Speaking about the progress both stars are making, Allegri said via Tuttojuve:

“Pogba and Vlahovic will be back next week.

“For tomorrow, we will have Cuadrado, while Rabiot did a differentiated training yesterday, but everything should be fine.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba was supposed to be our leading midfielder in this campaign after joining the club in the summer as a free agent.

However, a serious injury has ruled him out of action since pre-season and it will be great to have him back now that we need more wins.

Vlahovic has helped with goals and we struggled to score more than a goal per game recently, even when we were on a winning run.

Hopefully, none of them will suffer another injury until the end of the season.