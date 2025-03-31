Juventus are preparing for a crucial fixture against AS Roma, a match they must win given the importance of their remaining games this season. With the race for a top-four finish intensifying, every point matters, and the Bianconeri cannot afford any slip-ups.

The team has undergone a managerial change, with Igor Tudor now at the helm. He began his tenure with a victory, but that came against Genoa—a side that does not possess the same quality as AS Roma. This upcoming fixture will be a much sterner test and could provide a clearer picture of whether Juventus have genuinely turned a corner under their new manager.

One of Juventus’ biggest issues this season has been their inconsistency, particularly under former coach Thiago Motta. The game against Roma will be a significant test of whether Tudor has managed to bring stability and a new sense of direction to the squad. Winning his first match was a positive start, but facing a team of Roma’s calibre will require a much-improved performance. Juventus must demonstrate that they are ready to compete at the highest level, particularly in such a pivotal stage of the campaign.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

In a slight boost for Juventus, Roma will be without one of their key players for this encounter. According to Il Bianconero, Alexis Saelemaekers is suspended for the match. The Belgian has been a regular starter for Roma when fit, and his absence removes a dangerous attacking threat.

While this development is beneficial for Juventus, they cannot afford to take Roma lightly. The capital club remains a formidable opponent, and their squad possesses enough quality to trouble Juventus even without Saelemaekers. The Bianconeri must approach the game with the mindset that they are facing a fully fit Roma side and prepare accordingly.

Juventus will need to be at their best to secure all three points, and Tudor will be hoping to see his players rise to the occasion. A victory against Roma would not only solidify Juventus’ position in the league but also reinforce the belief that they are heading in the right direction under their new manager.