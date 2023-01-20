Boost for Juventus as Atalanta man could be missing due to injury

Giorgio Scalvini risks missing Atalanta’s match against Juventus this weekend after picking up an injury in the Coppa Italia match against Spezia.

The youngster has been one of the finest players for La Dea this term and he is even on Juve’s shopping list.

The game against the Bergamo side would offer the Bianconeri an opportunity to watch him closely and gather more information for their scouting network.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals he was replaced before the end of the game against Spezia and he is now at risk of missing the big match.

Juve FC Says

Juve needs to beat Atalanta and it is good news to the Bianconeri when any La Dea player is injured and has to miss the game.

However, we need Scalvini to play this match so we can confirm what we already know about him and be sure he is a player we should continue targeting.

If he misses the game, Atalanta will still put out a strong team, so we must be prepared for the fixture as though we are facing La Dea at its best regardless of who plays or doesn’t play the game.

After losing our last league game to Napoli, this match is a must-win as we seek to build another winning run.