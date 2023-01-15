Juventus has a long-standing interest in Memphis Depay as the Dutchman continues to struggle for relevance at Barcelona.

The Catalans added Robert Lewandowski to their squad in the last transfer window and the Pole is an undisputed starter, which means Depay must leave to play.

He is also on the radar of Atletico de Madrid and it seemed moving from Barcelona to Madrid was the best and easy option for the Dutchman.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals Atleti is struggling to get the deal done because of financial constraints.

This has now handed Juve an advantage in their bid to add him to their squad and Juventus will hope they can get it sorted this month.

Juve FC Says

Depay is one of the finest attackers out there and the Dutchman will do a good job if we add him to our squad.

However, the former Manchester United flop will want a guarantee of playing time before he chooses a next home, considering he is leaving Spain so he can play.

Juve has so many attacking options and we might not guarantee him a spot in the starting XI, which will not appeal to him.

If we have no plans to make him a starter immediately, it makes no sense to add him to our squad this month.