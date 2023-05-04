Boost for Juventus as Barcelona is struggling to keep their target

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Ousmane Dembele as Barcelona struggles to keep the Frenchman.

Dembele signed a two-year deal with the Catalans in the summer as they fought to keep him for another period.

The Frenchman is now enjoying his best spell with them in terms of fitness and they do not want to lose him.

However, he would be out of a contract in 2024, which means they stand to lose the former Borussia Dortmund man on a free.

They are now looking to tie him down to a new long-term contract, but it is hard for them to achieve that.

The Catalans have well-publicised financial problems and want to re-sign Lionel Messi, so they are in a tough position. A report on Calciomercato reveals Dembele could eventually leave them, placing Juventus in a good position to land him.

Juve FC Says

Dembele is one of the world’s finest attackers and will do well at many clubs, including Juve.

Adding him to our squad would be smart, but he will have many suitors if he leaves Catalonia.

This means signing him could come down to which club offers him the most money, and we might struggle to compete.