Boost for Juventus as Barcelona might be forced to cash in on attacker

Juventus has eyed a move for Ousmane Dembele for a long time now, and the Frenchman could be theirs at the end of this season if things go to plan.

Dembele was on the brink of leaving Barcelona last summer, but they convinced him to stay, and he penned a new two-year deal with the Catalans.

He has overcome the injury problems that plagued him earlier in his career, but he is causing division in the Barca dressing room, which could see him leave the club.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the attacker earns a considerable sum of money, which was not cut, while some stars took a massive pay cut to help the club’s financial problems.

These players are envious of him, and the report says that could force Barcelona to cash in on him in the summer.

If that happens, Juve would be able to add him to their squad at the end of the season, as he would need to find a new home.

Juve FC Says

Dembele is one of Europe’s finest attackers and has proven that for several seasons. However, he also has a well-publicised attitude problem which Juve will want to avoid.

Although he seems a mature player now, the Frenchman is not someone we can trust to have the right attitude if he moves to Turin.