Boost for Juventus as Benfica finds a replacement for their target

Alejandro Grimaldo is edging closer to leaving Benfica as his contract is due to expire at the end of the season amidst interest from Juventus. 

Reports from Portugal via Tuttojuve claim Benfica has already identified a replacement for the Spaniard in the form of Milos Kerkez, a 19-year-old Hungarian full-back who currently plays for AZ Alkmaar.

Juventus have been keeping tabs on Grimaldo for some time and would be happy about this development. 

The Italian club is known for its astute dealings in the transfer market and Grimaldo could be a smart signing, given his quality and experience.

However, the Bianconeri could face stiff competition for Grimaldo’s signature, as he has attracted interest from several other top clubs in Europe. 

The Spanish defender has been linked with moves to Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, and Napoli, among others, and he could have his pick of suitors when his contract expires.

Juve FC Says

Grimaldo joined Benfica in 2016 and has since established himself as one of the best left-backs on the European scene. 

He has made over 200 appearances for the club, winning league titles and other domestic cups. 

He has also been capped by the Spanish national team at various youth levels and moving to a top club could help him earn a senior cap.

This all means Juve will get a top-quality defender if he makes the move to Turin.

