By the end of the season, most observers expect Alex Sandro to depart from Juventus following the expiry of his contract, leaving a vacant spot in the squad.

Although the Bianconeri have young players like Andrea Cambiaso and Luca Pellegrini on the books, the club will likely resort to the market, replacing the Brazilian veteran with an experienced left-back.

In the past few months, the Italians have been linked with a host of potential candidates for the role, including Raphael Guerreiro.

The Portuguese has been acting as an integral member of Borussia Dortmund’s squad since making the switch to Germany in 2017.

But according to Ruhr Nachrichten via Calciomercato, the 28-year-old has decided to see off his contract with the Bundesliga side before leaving as a free agent next summer.

If true, this news should be a major boost for Juventus who are desperate for the services of a new and capable left-back. However, the source notes that Leeds United are also in the fray for the fullback.

Guerreiro primarily acts as left-back, but can also serve higher up the pitch. He occasionally plays as a midfielder as well.

This season, the former Lorient player has contributed in a goal and two assists in his 12 Bundesliga appearances. He also has two goals to his name in the Champions League.

He was a part of the Portuguese squad which has been eliminate at the hands of Morocco in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

In his four outings in Qatar 2022, Guerreiro scored a goal and provided his teammates with two assists.