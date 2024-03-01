Juventus has received a boost ahead of their upcoming match against Napoli this weekend, as two key players, Federico Chiesa and Danilo, have successfully recovered from their injuries, reports Tuttomercatoweb.

Max Allegri has expressed optimism about having both Chiesa and Danilo available for the crucial fixture, with both players having been sidelined due to injuries for a certain period. The latest reports indicate that they have actively participated in the recent full training sessions with the team, making it highly likely that they will be involved in the upcoming game against Napoli.

This news provides a significant lift for Juventus as they prepare to face a resurgent Napoli side. The return of these key players strengthens Juve’s squad and enhances their chances against Napoli in what promises to be a challenging encounter.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Danilo are important members of our team and have done well for us when they are fit to play this term.

Much more is expected from Chiesa, but having him in our squad is much better than not, and Napoli has more problems defending against us if he plays.

Every Juve player who starts or is involved in that game must give their best to the cause because we are expecting nothing but a win, and it will take a huge team effort to get the points.