Juventus received an important boost on Tuesday morning with Dusan Vlahovic rejoining the team’s training at Continassa.

The Serbian was recognized as the best Serie A player in January after scoring six goals during the first month of the season.

However, his February started on a low note, with a disappointing outing against Inter in the Derby d’Italia before sustaining a muscular injury.

The 24-year-old could only watch from the stands on Monday night as his teammates succumbed to an unexpected defeat at the hands of Udinese.

Much to the dismay of the crowds at the Allianz Stadium, the Bianconeri failed to score in the absence of the former Fiorentina star.

Following last night’s shocking defeat, Max Allegri’s men returned to training straight away on Tuesday morning.

According to IlBianconero, Vlahovic also took part in the session, partially training with the group.

Nevertheless, the source expects the bomber to return to full throttle starting Wednesday morning. This would be a necessary step if he aims to recover in time for the weekend’s meeting against Hellas Verona.

The Gialloblu will host the Old Lady at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium on Saturday evening.

Despite missing several matches due to various injury problems, Vlahovic remains second in the Capacannoniere stands with 12 goals to his name.

He’ll be looking to overcome his most recent knock and spearhead the club’s charge as they search for a compulsory victory in Verona.