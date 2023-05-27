Boost for Juventus as Dusan Vlahovic returns to training in much better shape

Juventus has received a positive update ahead of their upcoming match against AC Milan, as Dusan Vlahovic has returned to training. The Serbian forward had suffered an injury earlier in the week, causing concerns that he might miss the crucial game.

However, according to Tuttojuve, Vlahovic participated in today’s training session with the rest of the team, indicating his availability for the match. This news will be a boost for Juventus, who can now plan and prepare with Vlahovic in mind.

While his return to training is an encouraging sign, it remains uncertain whether he is fully fit to start the fixture. The final decision will likely depend on his fitness levels and the assessment of the coaching staff.

Juve FC Says

We cannot afford to drop points in any game now, so we need our best players to be fit for the remaining matches of the season, as it improves our chance of winning the games.

DV9 has not been as impactful as we thought he would be when he moved to the club and we expect him to want to make a mark before the term ends.

The club could sell him at the end of this season, but if he stays, Vlahovic must do better in the next campaign.

If he flops again, he will no longer be considered one of the best young strikers on the continent.