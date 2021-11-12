Boost for Juventus as forward returns to availability

Moise Kean is ready to make his return to action for Juventus against Lazio next week.

The Italian striker has missed our last five matches in all competition with a muscle injury, but Sky Italia(via TuttoJuve) now claims that he is fit and ready to take on the Biancocelesti a week on Saturday.

We have had a number of players missing up front since the start of the season, with all of Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean, Kaio Jorge and Federico Chiesa all missing at different points, with the latter having to fill in at CF.

Chiesa impressed in the role, helping us to wins over both Chelsea and Torino playing centrally, but the manager clearly favours him to play off a more natural centre forward.

One player who isn’t expected to be available when we take on Lazio is Giorgio Chiellini, who seems to find himself injured more often in the latter years of his career, but how many 37 year-olds can boast playing to anything close to his level in recent memory?

Could Kean emerge as a key player for Juve as the season runs on? Could he be the centre-piece of a front three consisting of Dybala and Chiesa?

Patrick