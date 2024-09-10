Juventus winger Nico Gonzalez has apparently overcome his injury scare and could even start for Argentina today.

The 26-year-old left the Bianconeri sweating by leaving the pitch early in the second half during the Albiceleste’s previous encounter against Chile on Thursday.

But while the winger’s condition raised concerns at first, there have been some positive updates over the past few days.

According to TyC Sports via IlBianconero, Gonzalez has been training regularly with his teammates once again.

The Argentine source adds that the Juventus star is now pushing for a starting role in today’s World Cup qualifier against Colombia.

Los Cafeteros are hosting the reigning world champions at the Estadio Metropolitano later on Tuesday.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni will thus have a decision to make. He will decide whether to start Gonzalez from the get-go, or keep him on the bench in favor of Real Betis new signing Giovanni Lo Celso.

For their part, Juventus would prefer to see their new star rested ahead of his return to Turin. They will be hoping to have him fit and ready for the weekend’s trip to Empoli.

But as is often the case with South Americans, their long flights back to Europe could hamper their conditions ahead of the weekend action, especially if the match is taking place on Saturday.

Juventus signed Gonzalez on loan with an obligation to buy from Fiorentina in a deal worth circa 35 million euros.

The Argentine made his debut against Roma, replacing Dusan Vlahovic in the striker role towards the end of the match.