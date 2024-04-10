Mario Hermoso is a sought-after player in Italy as he nears the end of his contract at Atletico Madrid.

The defender is poised to join a new team at the conclusion of this season as he has been unable to reach an agreement with Atletico regarding a contract extension.

This situation has prompted Juventus to express interest in acquiring his signature, with the Bianconeri keen to secure his services for the upcoming campaign.

Hermoso is also attracting attention from AC Milan and several other clubs across Europe, particularly in the Premier League, ensuring he will have plenty of options to choose from in the summer transfer window.

While Juventus hopes to outbid other suitors for his signature, the question arises: does Hermoso want to ply his trade in Serie A?

His agent, Inaki Espizua, shed light on his client’s future, affirming Hermoso’s desire to compete in a top-tier league, with Serie A being among the options under consideration.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Mario wants to play in an important championship and doesn’t want to discard any options. He wants to play for important trophies and important goals, we’re going to evaluate any project that may come up for the next few years. This is the aspiration of the player. Serie A can certainly be a possibility for Mario in view of the next few years.

Juve FC Says

Hermoso will be an amazing signing for us if we can add him to our group at the end of this term and we have a chance.

As a free agent, he will go where he is offered the best deal, and we have to make good money available to offer the Spaniard and add him to our group.