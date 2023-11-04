Juventus has received a boost in their pursuit of Lazar Samardzic in the January transfer window after Inter Milan declared that they will not be pursuing him.

The Serbian midfielder has been in excellent form in Serie A and has recently become one of the top targets on Juve’s shopping list.

However, he came close to securing a move to Inter Milan during the summer transfer window, with the Nerazzurri agreeing on a fee with Udinese. Unfortunately, the deal fell through due to issues related to personal terms.

This development has given Juventus a fresh opportunity to bring him into their squad, and they may consider making their move in January.

Regarding Inter’s interest in Samardzic, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has clarified that they do not intend to revisit the pursuit, indicating that Juventus may have a clearer path to signing the player.

He said when asked, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“No… it has already been done. We are focused on the present and not on the future. This represents something of the future and is not current at the moment.”

Inter made serious progress in their bid to sign Samardzic in the summer, so if they were in the running for his signature, they could be favourites.

Now that they are not, we can work on the deal and take him to Turin.