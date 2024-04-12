With the last two months bringing many challenges for them, Juventus would be eager for Italy to maintain five spots in the next Champions League season.

The men in black and white are struggling to maintain their place inside the top three in Serie A.

Their goal remains to finish this season within the Champions League places and return to Europe’s premier club competition.

Fortunately, finishing inside the top five could be enough to play in the newly expanded competition from next term.

The Bianconeri are currently third in the standings, but they face serious competition for their top-four spot from AS Roma, Atalanta, and Bologna.

If they suffer another loss of form, they could end up in the fifth position, but Football Italia reveals it may still secure them a spot in the Champions League.

This is because Italy still maintains five spots in the current UEFA rankings as they lead with 18.428 points, ahead of Germany and England.

Juve FC Says

Finishing this season without Champions League football would be a disaster, and we expect our players to know this.

If Italy has five spots, it makes it easier for us to be back in the Champions League next term, but we must end the term inside the top three, considering our reputation.