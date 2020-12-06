Boost for Juventus as key Barcelona player set to miss Champions League clash

Juventus will take on Barcelona in the Champions League this week as the two footballing giants meet to determine who finishes the group campaign as the leading side.

Barcelona has already earned some bragging rights after they beat Juventus 2-0 in Turin in the reverse fixture.

Juve wasn’t in the best of shape in that game and they missed Cristiano Ronaldo, who had tested positive for coronavirus at the time.

This game will be different and after suffering a 2-1 loss to Cadiz yesterday, Barcelona knows that it will be a tough game for them to play.

Juventus will be licking their lips at the latest fitness report coming from Catalonia.

Their game against Cadiz didn’t just end in a defeat for them, they also lost Ousmane Dembele to injury once again.

The Frenchman has been a key player for the club this season, but he remains very prone to injuries.

He was injured in the game against the lowly Spanish side and the club has delivered an update on his injury.

Barca posted on its Twitter account that Dembele has suffered an elongation in the hamstrings of his right thigh, which will see him miss the Champions League match with Juventus this week.