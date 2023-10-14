Juventus has received positive news on the fitness front as Dusan Vlahovic appears to have made significant progress in his recovery from injury. He is expected to be part of their squad for the upcoming game against AC Milan.

Vlahovic opted to decline a call-up to the Serbian national team during the international break to continue his rehabilitation ahead of Juventus’ next fixture. According to a report from Calciomercato, the Serbian striker has been gradually training with the team in recent days and could return to full team training in the coming days.

This development increases the likelihood of his inclusion in the squad for the game against Milan, which is a welcome boost for Juventus. Vlahovic’s presence has been sorely missed by the team in recent weeks.

Juve FC Says

After losing Chiesa, it is a major boost for us to have Vlahovic back because he will guarantee us goals.

The Serbian remains one of the finest players in Serie A and his presence in our team always frightens defenders.

He has also started this season on a good note, so he will want to continue the good work from his next game by scoring some goals for us.