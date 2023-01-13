Boost for Juventus as key man finally returns to training

Juventus has received a significant boost with Dusan Vlahovic finally back in training following a period out through injury, as reported by Football-Italia.

Vlahovic has struggled with injury since October and only played a bit part role at the Qatar World Cup for Serbia.

Max Allegri will no doubt be pleased to have Vlahovic back in training, however, it is unknown at this point if the Serbian hitman will feature against Napoli this evening and Juve will most likely start with Arkadiuz Milik up front.

In further team news, Federico Chiesa is pushing for a starting berth following his own nightmare with injury and with Paul Pogba also on the road to fitness, things are starting to look up for Allegri in terms of a stronger squad.

That said, Allegri will still be without some key players in addition to Pogba he cannot call on, Juan Cuadrado, Mattia De Sciglio or Leonardo Bonucci.

The Bianconeri are on a winning run of eight Serie A games without conceding a single goal and will be looking to make it nine wins on the trot but Napoli are top of the standings for a reason and Juve has a tough task on their hands this evening.