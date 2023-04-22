Boost for Juventus as key player is fit to face Napoli

Juventus has been handed a boost ahead of their match against Napoli this weekend as the Bianconeri look to earn all three points.

The game against the league leaders is arguably the biggest match this weekend, and Juve would be keen to return to winning ways.

One way they can easily achieve this is to have all their key men fit for the fixture and they have been handed a boost regarding it.

It seemed Gleison Bremer had been injured during their last game against Sporting Club in the Europa League, but Tuttojuve reveals the Brazilian has not suffered a serious problem and will play the game against Napoli.

He might not start, but he is fit enough to make the squad, which is excellent news for the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been a key player for us this season. The defender is one of the players who can help us win more games.

His participation in the match makes us slight favourites and it would be interesting to see how we perform.

Other squad members must also be serious about the game and ensure they deliver their best performance because Napoli is top of the league for a reason.