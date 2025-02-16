UDINE, ITALY - AUGUST 20:Cristiano Giuntoli of Juventus looks on during the Serie A TIM match between Udinese Calcio and Juventus at Dacia Arena on August 20, 2023 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus striker Randal Kolo Muani is reportedly eager to stay at the club beyond his loan spell, thus providing the Serie A giants with an assist in their attempts to keep him.

The Bianconeri resorted to the market in January mostly to enhance their depleted backline, but also to add a new forward to their ranks, as Dusan Vlahovic was running out of steam, while Arkadiusz Milik is still struggling with a knee injury that wrecked his campaign from the get-go.

On the other hand, Kolo Muani found himself an outcast at Paris Saint-Germain. While he was tipped to play an instrumental part in the club’s campaign following Kylian Mbappe’s exit, Luis Enrique has instead preferred to rely on a False 9, mostly Ousmane Dembele.

Therefore, the French striker and Juventus were a match made in heaven. The Old Lady struck an agreement with PSG over a dry loan until the end of the season.

But with the 26-year-old making an immediate splash with five goals in his first three Serie A appearances, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. are already convinced. As reported in previous days, the Juventus hierarchy is already plotting to keep their new striker in Turin beyond the current campaign.

The issue for the Bianconeri is that their original agreement with the Ligue 1 champions doesn’t include an option to buy the player. Therefore, they would have to negotiate new terms, potentially a new loan deal that includes the right to purchase the striker.

However, this won’t be an easy operation, as the French side will be looking to collect at least 50 million to avoid registering a capital loss (given they paid 95 million in 2023 to sign the player).

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), Giuntoli can at least rely on Kolo Muani’s support, as the latter is also convinced that Continassa is the ideal place for him to put his career back in order and return to his best.

The France international has recently heaped praise on his manager Thiago Motta and his new teammates who ‘welcomed him like family’.