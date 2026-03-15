Joan Laporta insisted that signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is not on the agenda for Barcelona.

The Serbian is currently running on an expiring contract. Renewal talks between the 26-year-old and the Serie A giants hit a brick wall last year.

Therefore, the 26-year-old has been linked with a host of top European clubs over the past weeks. The list includes Milan (where he would reunite with Max Allegri), Bayern Munich, and the Catalan giants.

Juan Laporta quashes Vlahovic to Barcelona rumours

Ahead of Sunday’s club elections, incumbent Barcelona president Laporta (who is running for another term) claimed that his club has no plans to sign Vlahovic on a free transfer next summer.

“There’s nothing,” said the 63-year-old when asked about the Serbian bomber, as reported by Football Espana.

“We don’t need to sign any players, but we’re always trying to strengthen the squad.”

Laporta’s quotes coincide with a new round of negotiations between Juventus and Vlahovic, as both parties now appear to be hellbent on prolonging their collaboration.

The former Fiorentina star is even willing to halve his yearly salary from €12 million to €6 million to comply with the club’s new wage ceiling.

Dusan Vlahovic appears set to stay at Juventus

With the negotiations between the two parties going at a fast pace, Vlahovic and his entourage are unlikely to be simultaneously talking to other clubs, especially after showing a genuine desire to find an agreement with Juventus.

This would be a suitable solution for all parties, as the Bianconeri are in dire need of a natural centre-forward, something that Luciano Spalletti reiterated with Vlahovic ruled out of action with a long-term injury.

The 26-year-old is expected to make his return to the squad in next weekend’s Serie A contest against Sassuolo.