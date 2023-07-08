Boost for Juventus as Lazio finds a replacement for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus has shown a strong interest in acquiring Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for a significant portion of the current transfer window. However, they are only willing to secure his services if the price is reasonable.

Negotiations are underway between Juventus and Lazio to find a mutually agreeable deal. However, Juventus is unwilling to pay the reported asking price of €40 million for the Serbian midfielder, especially considering that he will be available on a free transfer at the end of the following season.

Milinkovic-Savic, widely regarded as one of the top players in the league, has expressed his desire to leave Lazio during this transfer window, with just one year remaining on his current contract at the club.

Lazio, in response to the situation, has demonstrated their openness to his departure. They have already identified Napoli star Piotr Zielinski as a potential ideal replacement for Milinkovic-Savic, as reported by Tuttojuve. Zielinski is seen as a player who could seamlessly fill the role that Milinkovic-Savic might leave behind at Lazio.

Juve FC Says

SMS is a player we need to add to our group and doing that soon would be ideal as the midfielder is a class act.

He is better than most of our current options and we need to push to add him to the group.

Now that Lazio has identified a replacement for him, we probably should push them to reduce their asking price.

Because these are early days in the transfer window, getting a discount from them might be hard, but we expect that to be the case at some point in this window.