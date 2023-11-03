Mattia Zaccagni is attracting the interest of Juventus, and Lazio is facing difficulties in securing him on a new contract.

The Azzurri star is a key player at the club and has a contract that expires in 2025.

Juventus is aware of his contractual situation at the Stadio Olimpico and wants to bring him to their team.

Lazio is aware of Juve’s interest and is making efforts to secure his long-term future, but it’s proving to be a challenging task.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that Zaccagni has asked for 3 million euros per season plus bonuses, which Lazio finds too costly to meet.

Negotiations will continue, but it appears clear that Lazio cannot meet his demands, which is a positive development for Juventus.

Lazio may have to consider selling him for a fee in the summer or allowing him to run down his contract and leave as a free agent.

Juve FC Says

Zaccagni is one of the finest attackers in the league and would be a significant loss to Lazio if he leaves them.

A move to Turin will represent an upgrade for him and this puts us in a very good position to add him to our group.

Juve should afford 3 million euros per season for his signature as long as he meets our expectations.