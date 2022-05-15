Boost for Juventus as Lazio’s key player could miss tomorrow’s match

Juventus has been handed a boost ahead of their match against Lazio with Ciro Immobile set to miss the fixture.

The Bianconeri have already secured qualification for the Champions League, but they would want to end this campaign well by recovering from their recent slump in form.

Lazio is currently 5th on the league table and they are being chased by AS Roma, so they will be keen to avoid dropping a point in the fixture.

To beat Juventus, you need your best players on the pitch, but the Biancocelesti risk not being able to call on Immobile, according to Football Italia.

The report claims his ankle has been giving him problems recently, and he still hasn’t joined his teammates in full training.

It is no longer swollen, and he wore a football boot yesterday, but it remains unclear if he would be good enough to take to the field for the game against Juve.

Juve FC Says

Immobile is the league’s top scorer with 27 goals and his goals have made them the highest-scoring team in the competition.

This explains why he is a key man for them and his unavailability will leave a huge void in their team, and probably make it easier for Juve to win.