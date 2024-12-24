Manchester United are reportedly willing to send Joshua Zirkzee out on loan, which could be the opening Juventus need.

The Red Devils signed the Dutchman for 42 million euros following his exploits at Bologna last term, when he spearheaded the club’s charge towards a historic qualification for the Champions League.

Nevertheless, the young striker has been enduring torrid times at Old Trafford. While some would have hoped that the arrival of Ruben Amorim would breathe new life into his Premier League experience, Zirkzee continues to struggle for goals. With the exception of his brace against Everton, the attacker has been unable to cause damage upfront.

For their part, Juventus have been keenly following the situation, as the club could decide to act in January to reinforce Thiago Motta’s attacking ranks. Hence, reuniting the manager with his old Bologna pupil would be the perfect present for the Italian Brazilian.

But while it was initially suggested that Amorim would like to keep Zirkzee among his ranks, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) suggests that the Portuguese may have changed his stance after a few disappointing outings.

The Turin-based newspaper now claims that the Red Devils are willing to loan out the Netherlands international as a means to protect their investment. They’d be hoping that a decent loan spell elsewhere could be the best solution to preserve his value before a potential summer sale.

Hence, a return to Serie A could be the best bet for United given his previous feats on Italian soil, while a reunion with Motta might just be the ideal solution.

Therefore, it remains to be seen how this story will develop that that the January transfer session is just around the corner.