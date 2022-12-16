Boost for Juventus as Milinkovic-Savic continues to reject Lazio’s contract offer

Juventus continues to chase the signature of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as he nears the end of his current deal at the capital city club.

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the finest players in the world during his time at Lazio and the Bianconeri believe he will make an impact on their team.

Lazio has continued to insist he is not for sale and has quoted around 120m euros to all the clubs who have shown interest in his signature.

However, his current deal expires in 18 months, and they are struggling to get him on a new one, which has opened the door for the Bianconeri to land him.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals as he continues to ignore signing a new Lazio contract, his market value is dropping, making it even easier for Juve to sign him.

Juve FC Says

We have a well-publicised financial problem, and our finances are being scrutinised now, so it will be hard for us to make big-money signings.

This means if Milinkovic-Savic wants to join us, he would reject a new contract offer or sign one with an affordable release clause.

That will be a clear come-and-get-me plea to us and his other suitors to make a move for him.