Boost for Juventus as Milinkovic-Savic’s price drops

Juventus has been handed a significant boost in their bid to add Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to their squad at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri have been given a negative response whenever they plot a move for the Serbian over the years.

However, the midfielder’s contract at Lazio expires at the end of next season and the Biancocelesti are prepared to cash in on him at the end of the term.

This means they will sell him for significantly less than the £88 million they have demanded for his signature in the past.

The Daily Mail reports Lazio is prepared to accept an offer worth £44m, however, the player’s camp believes he is overpriced for that fee.

They want the Italians to lower their asking fee to £31m so that he can get a desired move away.

This means Juventus can now get their man for a reasonable price, but Arsenal also has an interest in his signature.

Juve FC Says

SMS has been one of the best midfielders around Serie A and a player who will certainly make us better as a team.

However, we must get serious about the pursuit otherwise other European sides will move ahead of us and seal the deal.

With our financial problems out in the open, this deal might be difficult to pull off.