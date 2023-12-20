Juventus has received a boost in their pursuit of Piotr Zielinski as Napoli struggles to make progress in contract talks with the midfielder.

Zielinski is among several Napoli players who could potentially leave the club at the end of the current season, either on a free transfer or for a fee.

The midfielder is allowing his contract to run down at the Diego Maradona Stadium and has been engaged in discussions with Napoli about a potential extension.

Juventus is closely monitoring Zielinski’s contract situation, hoping to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Cristiano Giuntoli, who initially signed Zielinski for Napoli, maintains a strong relationship with the midfielder and his entourage. This connection might facilitate convincing Zielinski to join Juventus. Calciomercato suggests that Juventus could be the next destination for the Poland international, as Napoli and Zielinski are struggling to reach an agreement on a new deal.

Juve FC Says

Zielinski has been one of the finest midfielders in Serie A for several seasons and was pivotal to Napoli’s title success last term.

They will want to keep him, but from several indications, it seems the ex-Udinese man wants to leave the Serie A champions.

This is a boost for us, and hopefully, we can add him to our squad.