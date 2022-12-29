Boost for Juventus as one club drops out of the race for Jorginho

Juventus has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as he seems set to leave the EPL side.

The Euro 2020 winner has maintained he wants to extend his contract at the London club, but it seems they do not share the same desire.

This means talks have taken longer to get sorted and he is now close to becoming eligible to speak to other clubs, which hands Juve a boost.

However, earlier reports suggested Newcastle also wanted to buy him and the Premier League club is the favourite to add him to their squad.

But sources have told Football Insider that Eddie Howe is not so keen to work with the Brazilian-Italian and they will not sign him.

This is now a huge boost to Juve, who can start negotiating with his entourage next month, knowing no major other competitors will stand in their way.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho is a solid midfielder who is very experienced and will help groom our youngsters if he moves to Turin.

He played for Napoli and other Italian clubs before moving to Chelsea, so he is prepared for life back in Serie A, which should help him to settle quickly if the transfer works out.