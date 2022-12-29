Jorginho
Transfer News

Boost for Juventus as one club drops out of the race for Jorginho

December 29, 2022 - 5:00 pm

Juventus has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as he seems set to leave the EPL side.

The Euro 2020 winner has maintained he wants to extend his contract at the London club, but it seems they do not share the same desire.

This means talks have taken longer to get sorted and he is now close to becoming eligible to speak to other clubs, which hands Juve a boost.

However, earlier reports suggested Newcastle also wanted to buy him and the Premier League club is the favourite to add him to their squad.

But sources have told Football Insider that Eddie Howe is not so keen to work with the Brazilian-Italian and they will not sign him.

This is now a huge boost to Juve, who can start negotiating with his entourage next month, knowing no major other competitors will stand in their way.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho is a solid midfielder who is very experienced and will help groom our youngsters if he moves to Turin.

He played for Napoli and other Italian clubs before moving to Chelsea, so he is prepared for life back in Serie A, which should help him to settle quickly if the transfer works out.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

pavan

Massimo Pavan reacts to Juventus capital gains case

December 29, 2022
Chris Smalling

Report – Juventus continues to monitor AS Roma defender

December 29, 2022
isco

Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder

December 29, 2022

3 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn December 29, 2022 at 5:48 pm

    We are going to end up weighed down by ‘experienced’ past this probe no-hopers with huge long contracts, with a dinosaur in charge playing 1990s football and a board and management that just want top 4 and group stage games for revenue, with no ambition to succeed or win. And all they had to do was replace one man, but one man’s ego, protected by his family, could still bring us crashing down #BanterEra

    • Avatar
      Reply Toho December 29, 2022 at 9:29 pm

      I’m still curious about that scrutinized dinosaur play you’re conversing about. Allegro’s game strategy is actually super-smart given the fact the team achieves more with little effort. There’s always been one or two fishy things about the management and they changed by bringing a magnificent CEO in form of Scanavino. Now, they only have to nurture their youngsters, sign the experience, and focus on the bright future

      Oh, by the way, that entire paragraph was a silly joke. Allegri sucks, Juve sucks at the moment. I’m gonna support Empoli from now on. #BanterEra

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn December 29, 2022 at 5:49 pm

    *prime*

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.