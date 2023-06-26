Boost for Juventus as Pulisic insists he wants to go where he would be trusted

Juventus has received encouraging news in their pursuit of Christian Pulisic, as the American winger has expressed his desire to play for a club where he feels loved.

Since joining Chelsea, Pulisic has faced challenges with his fitness and limited playing time, leading to speculation about a potential change of clubs.

Numerous teams across Europe have shown interest in acquiring the services of the former Borussia Dortmund player, and Juventus is keen to bring him to Turin.

AC Milan and Lyon are also keeping a close eye on Pulisic’s situation, but the player’s recent comments indicate that he may be open to a move during this transfer window.

For Juventus, this development serves as a positive boost in their pursuit of the talented winger, as they aim to create an environment where Pulisic feels valued and supported.

Speaking about his priorities while deciding his future, Pulisic said via Football Italia:

“It’s absolutely a time where I need to figure out what’s going to be best for my future and be somewhere where I can go and play and be trusted and feel good in what I’m doing. I want to find that joy at club level again, for sure.”

Juve FC Says

We can understand that Pulisic is not a happy man, considering his predicaments at Chelsea.

If we want to add him to our squad, Max Allegri must guarantee he will get the game time he needs to be happy in Turin.

He also is likely on a huge salary at Chelsea and we must be willing to meet it before winning the race for his signature.