Juventus has received a significant boost as reports suggest that Adrien Rabiot is willing to prolong his stay with the club.

Last summer, the Frenchman inked a new one-year deal at the Allianz Stadium when his previous contract expired. Juventus, keen on retaining him, reluctantly agreed to a one-year contract at that time.

Recognising Rabiot’s importance to the team, especially after the current season, Juventus is actively working to secure his continued presence.

While Rabiot initially avoided discussing his future early in the season, recent reports from Football Italia indicate a change in his stance. The French midfielder is now reportedly open to negotiations for an extension and may sign another one-year deal with Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is too important for us to lose and we need to persuade him to sign a longer contract this time.

The midfielder has been in terrific form for us for much of his time on our books recently, and we expect him to keep doing well if he extends his deal and stays at the club.