Boost for Juventus as Rabiot turns down offers to move to Saudi Arabia

Juventus has received a boost in their efforts to retain Adrien Rabiot for another season, as the French midfielder reportedly has no interest in moving to Saudi Arabia.

Despite Rabiot being just days away from becoming a free agent, Juventus has expressed their desire to keep him at the club. The Black and Whites are satisfied with his performances in the previous season and consider him an important player for the upcoming campaign.

Rabiot has requested some time to make a decision regarding his future, and the club is aware that he has received offers from several other teams. However, they can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they don’t need to worry about losing him to the financial allure of Saudi Arabian clubs. A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Rabiot has rejected approaches from clubs in Saudi Arabia, indicating his preference to play elsewhere.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one player we need to keep with us beyond this campaign because he simply has been remarkable for the club.

The midfielder has the advantage now and can pick another club if they offer him more money, but he might want to remain at the Allianz Stadium, where he now feels comfortable and is performing very well.

If that is the case, we expect him to do well, but for now, fingers are crossed.