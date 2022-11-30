Boost for Juventus as Real Madrid decides to replace their target

Juventus has been handed a transfer boost in their bid to sign Marco Asensio as Real Madrid now looks set to replace the attacker.

The Bianconeri have been interested in a move for the Spaniard since last season, but he was focused on earning a new deal at Madrid.

Los Blancos have talked with his entourage, but neither party has yet reached an agreement, and Juve is now encouraged to move for him.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests Madrid is no longer keen on keeping him and they have turned their attention towards a replacement.

It claims Carlo Ancelotti’s side is now looking to make a move for Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane as a replacement for the Spanish World Cup star.

Juve FC Says

If Asensio leaves Real Madrid, he will become one of the finest attacking free agents available in the summer.

The attacker has won several trophies at Madrid, including multiple Champions League crowns while scoring important goals.

Adding him to our attack will add experience and more goals to the team when he arrives, but it will not be an easy transfer to pull off.

Several other clubs want to sign him, and we must outcompete them to win the race for his signature.