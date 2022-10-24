Boost for Juventus as Real Madrid identifies a replacement for their target

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to add Marco Asensio to their squad at the end of this season as Real Madrid identifies a replacement for him.

The Spaniard would be out of a contract at the end of this term and has been in talks with his present employer to stay with them.

However, the talks are not making progress and he hardly plays for them nowadays, which has increased his likelihood of leaving.

Juve is rebuilding their squad and they hope to sign him as a free agent even though he has other suitors.

It now seems certain he is leaving Madrid after a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the La Liga side will replace him with Brahim Diaz, who they own but is spending this season on loan at AC Milan.

Juve FC Says

Asensio is one of the finest attackers around now and has won the biggest trophies in world football on the books of Madrid.

He can bring so much value to the current Juve team if he joins them at the end of this season.

However, he is very likely to join the team that offers him the most money if he becomes a free agent.

We could struggle to hand him a lucrative deal because of our current cost-cutting measures.

Player reaction persuaded Joan Laporta to appoint Xavi Hernandez over Andrea Pirlo